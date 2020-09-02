APD investigates homicide near State Fairgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide that happened in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Charleston Street, Northeast near Central and Louisiana just after 6 p.m. Police say when officers arrived they found a man laying on the sidewalk, mortally wounded.

The man died at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

No other information has been released at this time.