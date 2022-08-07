ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE.

Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. According to an APD press release, the victim was involved in a physical fight with other people at the apartment and was shot during the fight.

The name of the victim and number of suspects is unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.