ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque Thursday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that just before 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence on the 1000 block of 72nd Street after a caller reported a deceased body had been located.

Police say officers confirmed the information and are now investigating the incident as a homicide. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.