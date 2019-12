ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports a pedestrian was hit near the 200 block of Airport Rd in the area of Coors and Sage around 9 p.m. Authorities have yet to release additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.