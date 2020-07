ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist on Sunday night. APD reports officers responded to the area of Golf Course Road and Marna Lynn Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the driver of a vehicle struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene. It is unclear what kind of vehicle hit the bicyclist.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.