APD investigates death in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in southeast Albuquerque Sunday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department reported a heavy police presence in the area of the 9000 block of Zuni SE near Wyoming around 10 p.m. Authorities responded to reports of shots fired and upon arriving in the area, officers discovered a deceased male at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time. Police report the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.