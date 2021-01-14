APD investigates deadly shooting near Central, San Mateo

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. APD reports that officers responded to the 5100 block of Central southeast in response to a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene they discovered the deceased man inside the vehicle. Around 1 a.m. police closed Central in both directions from Jackson to Truman but that scene is now clear for drivers.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.

Read Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES