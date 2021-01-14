ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. APD reports that officers responded to the 5100 block of Central southeast in response to a shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene they discovered the deceased man inside the vehicle. Around 1 a.m. police closed Central in both directions from Jackson to Truman but that scene is now clear for drivers.
Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.
Read Next:
- APD investigates deadly shooting near Central, San Mateo
- California man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendants while on flight to NM
- Man sentenced after involved in Albuquerque business break-ins
- Jicarilla Game & Fish officer charged with decapitating kitten
- Notorious 1990 bowling alley massacre featured on popular true crime podcasts