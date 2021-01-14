APD investigates deadly shooting near Central, San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. APD reports that officers responded to the 5100 block of Central southeast in response to a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene they discovered the deceased man inside the vehicle. Around 1 a.m. police closed Central in both directions from Jackson to Truman but that scene is now clear for drivers.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.

