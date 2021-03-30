APD investigates deadly shooting at SE apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex, notorious for crime, near Louisiana and Gibson on Tuesday. APD says at approximately 4:46 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a male being shot.

APD says the man died on the scene. No other information was provided.

Meanwhile, the Rising Phoenix apartments have been a problem property for years, riddled with crime, code violations, and homeless issues. The city has been trying to get the property owner to clean it up.