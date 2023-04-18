ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an “apparent shooting death” at the Econo Lodge at Central and Tramway in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to the area just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 18.

Police received reports of a shooting at the motel and officers from the Foothills Area Command responded to the scene. A victim was found dead inside a room.

Detectives have begun a homicide investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.