ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead in two separate shootings that took place in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Just after midnight Friday evening, Albuquerque police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE, just east of Nob Hill. One person died at the scene.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call out for a shooting in the area of Eastern Avenue and Amherst Drive SE – just about two and a half miles from the Truman and Grand shooting. A person also died at this scene.

APD Homicide is currently investigating both shootings. There is no word yet if these two incidents are related. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.