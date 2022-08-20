ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury.

Police were able to trace the location of the shooting to the area of Indian School, just east of San Pedro. Homicide detectives are currently on scene interviewing witnesses. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.