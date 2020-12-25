APD investigate shooting linked to carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a carjacking that allegedly ended in a shooting in the northeast part of town Thursday night.

Officials say police were sent out to the 4000 block of Carlisle Blvd. around 9:25 p.m. to investigate a possible carjacking where the victim shot the suspect. One person was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the suspect or the victim is unknown at this time, as well as any other information leading up to the crime. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they becomes available.