APD investigates deadly shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the shooting scene near San Pedro and Kathryn where they found a man dead. Police are working to track down the shooter, who witnesses say took off on foot.

“Our detectives are in the area right now interviewing witnesses to determine what happened and ascertain suspect information,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

