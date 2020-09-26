APD arrest man in connection with SE shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man following an overnight shooting at a college apartment complex. At least ten shots were heard in cell phone video obtained by KRQE News 13.

APD says it happened at the View Apartments near I-25 and Sunport Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. KRQE News 13 crews found blood on the complex’s concrete. Police say one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

After the initial shooting, 20-year-old Brandon Kiro allegedly fired shots at a car leaving the scene. Kiro was arrested and charged with shooting at a motor vehicle.

