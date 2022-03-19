ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Tramway Blvd. and Central Ave. SE Saturday afternoon. Few details are known at this point, but it is an active scene and people are advised to avoid the area.
News 13 will have more information when it becomes available. This story is developing.