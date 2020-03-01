APD launches homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department continues to investigate a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers responded to reports of a deceased female at a house near Unser and McMahon at around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. APD reports officers at the scene confirmed they discovered the deceased female victim had a gunshot wound and apparent trauma to the face.

Detectives are still conducting interviews and looking for witnesses. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.