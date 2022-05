ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide they say happened early Sunday morning. Officials say police responded to the 8900 block of Jefferson NE around 4:30 a.m. responding to a call for service.

They say when officers arrived, they found a dead body. Homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating. Whether or not any suspects are involved or what led to the death are unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.