APD identifies suspect in Friday’s officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is revealing the identity of the man injured in a police shooting. APD says 26-year-old David Martinez was armed with a rifle when he was shot by officers on Friday.

APD says they tried to arrest Martinez outside of a home near Broadway and Gibson on a warrant for a parole violation but he took off running. APD says he tried to carjack a driver on Broadway. Officers say he hit the door with a rifle and tried to open it. When he realized it was locked, police say he pointed the rifle at the driver, that’s when police say they opened fire.

Police say Martinez is a suspect in a homicide last month though they have not said which case.