ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has identified a teenager in a distinct red sweatsuit, now accused in a road rage case near the University of New Mexico campus last week. Featured on a wanted poster published Friday morning, APD says 18-year-old Andres Lorenzo Martinez is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

(Click to enlarge) APD says Andres Martinez is wanted for aggravated battery w/ a deadly weapon for a January 25 road rage incident. (Image Courtesy: APD)

APD says Martinez was captured in a photo on January 25, 2023. The photo shows a man wearing a red sweatsuit emblazoned with a brand name in white lettering. The emerging from the driver’s side door of a dark BMW sedan at the intersection of Yale and University Boulevard. The man also appears to be gripping an object near his waist band.

Investigators say after the photo was taken, Martinez is accused of hitting a 55-year old man with a firearm. Originally, law enforcement thought the case was an attempted carjacking, but APD says its newly created Investigative Enhancement Division later determined it was a road rage case.

APD says officers have issued a warrant for Martinez’s arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP, or call APD at 505-242-COPS. Tips can also be made online at crimestoppersnm.com.