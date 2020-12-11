APD identifies outstanding offenders on Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that 12 offenders on the department’s Metro 15 list are currently outstanding. Police say these fugitives should be considered dangerous and might possibly be armed.

APD warns to never attempt to detain or apprehend any of these individuals yourself. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

  • Jeremiah Denton, 32, wanted for Armed Robbery
  • David Fuentes-Jacquez, 27, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Christopher Young, 30, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Juan Martinez, 26, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Uvaldo Avila, 35, wanted for kidnapping
  • Martin Marioni Jr, 34, wanted for criminal sexual penetration
  • Darius Rivera, 23, wanted for felon in possession of firearm
  • Francisco Beltran, 36, wanted for first degree murder
  • Jeffrey James Rivera, 54, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Freddy Eleocadio-Remijo, 31, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Isaiah Elijah Anthony Hayes, 20, wanted for child abuse
  • Jesus Garcia, 19, wanted for shooting at/from motor vehicle
Current Metro 15 offenders who are still outstanding (images courtesy APD)

