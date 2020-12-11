APD identifies outstanding offenders on Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that 12 offenders on the department’s Metro 15 list are currently outstanding. Police say these fugitives should be considered dangerous and might possibly be armed.
APD warns to never attempt to detain or apprehend any of these individuals yourself. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at p3tips.com/531.
