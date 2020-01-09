APD identifies man killed in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man shot and killed by the Albuquerque Police Department earlier this week was no stranger to the law.

APD has identified the man as 28-year-old Orlando Abeyta. Police say Abeyta was crossing Central near San Pedro with what looked like a gun in his hand.

Once on the sidewalk, officers say he was waving the gun around. It’s unclear what happened next, but at least one officer opened fire, killing Abeyta.

According to court records, he had previously faced several charges including resisting an officer. That charge was dismissed.