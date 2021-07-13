APD identifies man killed in downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a weekend shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says their shot spotter system picked up shots fired downtown on Central and 4th, that’s where police say two men were found shot including 19-year-old Trevonte Robbings who died on the scene.

The other man was taken to the hospital and at last check, was in critical condition. AN APD officer was also injured when a bullet hit his windshield causing the glass to hit him. The officer was responding to another call at the time. No word yet on what exactly happened. KRQE News 13 reached out to police to ask if they have a suspect but have not heard back yet.