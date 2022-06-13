ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after they received a call Monday morning about a body found at the 2100 block of Coal Pl. S.E. When officers arrived on scene they found a man laying on the corner of Buena Vista and Coal, he was declared dead on scene.

APD says neighbors heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Monday morning. They say they are working to determine if the death is connected to the shots fired. The victim has not been identified. APD is asking anyone that may have information on the incident to contact them.