APD homicide investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently on scene at a homicide investigation in the northeast part of the city. Officials say police were called out to the 800 block of Locust Pl. NE Friday a little after 5:00 p.m.

Story continues below

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. Aid was given to the man but he died from his injuries. The identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.