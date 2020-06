Police are at the scene of Menaul and Carlisle on the morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.(KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. APD reports officers arrived at the scene of Carlisle and Menaul and discovered a male individual deceased inside a vehicle.

Detectives are on their way to the scene. Police say the entire intersection is closed and drivers are asked to find an alternate route. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.