APD homicide investigation closes University Blvd. south of I-25 near Frontage Road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University Boulevard is closed in both directions south of I-25 near the Frontage Road on Thursday morning as the Albuquerque Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6. APD reports around 1 a.m. officers arrived at the motel in response to an unresponsive subject.

Police say officers at the scene found a male in front of the motel who was unconscious and nonresponsive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

According to authorities, witnesses told officers they had seen the victim in an altercation with an unknown subject earlier in the night. Based on evidence at the scene, police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.