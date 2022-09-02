ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department are expected to give an update Friday at 10 a.m. on a fatal July officer-involved shooting. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

On July 21, APD officers were dispatched to Cibola Loop near Coors, about a disturbance at the Core Vistas apartment complex. Officers heard shots when they arrived and began to search the complex for the shooter. That’s when a sergeant, who was in his vehicle, saw Wendel Tagle point a gun at him. When the sergeant tried to confront him, he turned a corner in front of more officers. That’s when at least one shot was fired, striking Tagle, who died on scene.

APD Chief Harold Medina says Tagle’s wife was injured with what looked like a gunshot wound and that she had been battered. He also said Tagle pointed a gun toward at least three people. Police say they recovered a gun and shell casings at the apartment complex.