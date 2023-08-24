ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said it has arrested the fourth teen suspect in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl. The department said they arrested 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez after following him to Highland Park.

He, along with Alexander Barraza, Yahir Carballo, and his brother Alan Ramirez have been charged with the shooting death of 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego. Police said the four were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park near Unser and Blake just after 5:45 a.m. on August 13. Police said shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer. They believe the group was targeting a teen who lived in the home. Samaniego was hit in the head and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

All four teens have been charged with murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.