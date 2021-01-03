APD: Fewer gunshots ring in 2021 in Albuquerque than last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people in Albuquerque celebrated the new year by firing off guns, but not quiet as many as last year.

APD says they got 115 calls for service about shots fired this New Year’s Eve – compared to 129 last year. The city’s Shot Spotter technology picked up 77 of those shots.

Most were fired between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. with more than half happening right around midnight. APD says there were no arrests in response to any of these shootings. Officials are reminding the public that shooting off guns in celebration is illegal.

