APD: Female safe following domestic violence call in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports a female has safely exited an apartment after officers responded to a domestic violence call in southwest Albuquerque on Friday. APD says officers responded to the 1800 block of Bridge Blvd. and set up a perimeter after authorities learned a male individual was wanted on a parole violation for a violent crime.

Police say the female has since safely exited an apartment. Authorities say the incident has since been made a SWAT callout.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

