APD, FBI search for suspects who used forklift to steal ATM from credit union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still searching for the suspects that ripped an ATM from a local credit union. APD says the suspect used a forklift, stolen from Costco, to rip the ATM out of the Nusenda Credit Union on Eubank near Southern.

The forklift and ATM were found several blocks away. Police have released photos of the suspect committing the crime. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.