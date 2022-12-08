ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Officials say the suspect is a six-foot-tall Black man, weighing 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, ski goggles, a blue surgical mask, a blue glove on his right hand, dark pants, and dark running shoes. They also say he was seen walking with a limp as he entered the credit union, however, the limp went away as he sprinted out of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.