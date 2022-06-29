ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central and Tingley just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and another was transported to the hospital, their condition is not known.

Officials say due to new information, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and APD’s homicide unit is now investigating. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as new information is available.