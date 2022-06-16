ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is in custody after authorities say she trashed a fast food restaurant. Deputies were flagged down Thursday morning at the Sonic near Central and Coors by employees.

They say the woman, now identified as Loyola Volpert, used a brick and a trash can to break in. Surveillance video showed her throwing stuff outside and using scissors to cut her hair. The complaint states APD was contacted and advised of the situation but failed to respond.

While waiting for APD, a Bernalillo County deputy apprehended Volpert but she allegedly kicked them in the legs. Investigators say she caused more than $5,500 in damage.