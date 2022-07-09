ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a suspect drunk driver hit two bicyclists in the northwest part of town and then took off around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a grey Hyundai sedan around the Kimmick Road intersection.

One of the cyclists was taken to UNM Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was treated on site. The driver of the car fled the scene but was found in Rio Rancho and was arrested.

APD says charges are pending.

