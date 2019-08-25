APD: Dispute leads to fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following a deadly shooting Saturday night.

APD officers responded to a shooting in the area of Wyoming and Montgomery on Saturday, August 24 just after 7 p.m. Police say a dispute between neighbors lead to a shooting.

Authorities report one male was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound where he was pronounced deceased. Another male was taken into custody and is to be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it is made available.