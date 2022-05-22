ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the area of Central and Tramway Sunday afternoon. They say officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Four Hills Studios at 12901 Central Ave. NE to reports of an unresponsive person inside one of the apartments.

Officials say police entered the apartment and found a dead body and evidence of what looked like a violent crime. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. What led up to the incident or the identity of any suspects are unknown at this point. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.