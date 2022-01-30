ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the southwest part of town. Officials say police responded to the area of 2300 Diamond Mesa Trail SW in regards to a shooting early Sunday morning.

They say one individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives were called in to investigate the situation further and it turned into a Serious Crimes Call Out. This story is developing.