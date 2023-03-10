ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal agents and the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man accused of drug trafficking who’s also said to have been recently shot in the leg. A reward is now being offered for information that could lead to the man’s arrest.

(Click to enlarge) Albuquerque Police are looking for Rashad Ortiz, who has a warrant for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance. | Image Courtesy: Albuquerque Police

Officers are looking for Rashad Ortiz. According to Albuquerque Metro CrimeStoppers, over the last several months, officers have made “numerous undercover fentanyl purchases” from Ortiz. They’ve also seized as many as 12,000 fentanyl pills through the course of their investigation.

As a result of the investigation, APD says Ortiz has felony warrants for drug trafficking and is accused of violating his federal probation. Albuquerque Police have filed a criminal complaint against Ortiz for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

According to New Mexico court records, Ortiz has faced state charges in at least two prior cases with allegations of aggravated assault in 2016 and 2018. The 2018 case, in which Ortiz was accused of pointing a gun at the owner of a smoke shop, was eventually referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.

Federal court records indicate Ortiz was sentenced in August 2019 to two-and-a-quarter-years in federal prison. Federal prison records state that Ortiz was release from custody in March 2021. Federal court records indicate Ortiz was ordered to 3-years of supervised release for the federal case.

Since his release, Albuquerque Police say Ortiz was most recently “part of a shootout between two groups that occurred at a party near Universe and Irving” in northwest Albuquerque where Ortiz was shot in the leg.

Police say Ortiz has fled several attempts to arrest him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/531.