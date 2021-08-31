APD: Crime down 20% since 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they saw fewer crimes in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. APD’s mid-year statistic, released Tuesday, shows there were more than 31,400 crimes reported from January through May.

The city saw drops in burglaries, property destruction and thefts but violent crimes rose with 36 more homicides and more than 200 more aggravated assaults than the first six months of 2020. “We know homicides and gun violence have gone up dramatically during Covid, and we are doing a lot to address those spikes,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. “At the same time, our steady decline in property crime is significant. As we recover from Covid, I believe we will see results from initiatives like the Violence Intervention Program that will impact gun violence.”

National Incident-Based Reporting System; Crimes by year | Courtesy APD

APD also says it was revealed that it’s seeing fewer auto thefts, moving Albuquerque out of the top five worst cities. You can read both reports below: