APD: Crash involving pedestrian didn’t appear accidental

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque on Friday morning. Details are limited at this time but the Albuquerque Police Department reports that just after 8 a.m., a call came in regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

Story continues below:

However, police state that after officers spoke with witnesses, the crash did not appear to be accidental. APD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES