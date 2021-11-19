APD: Crash involving pedestrian didn’t appear accidental

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque on Friday morning. Details are limited at this time but the Albuquerque Police Department reports that just after 8 a.m., a call came in regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.
However, police state that after officers spoke with witnesses, the crash did not appear to be accidental. APD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.