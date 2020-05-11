APD cracking down on street racers and car clubs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on street racers and car clubs driving recklessly around the city.

Barricades went up downtown Sunday night where car clubs like to cruise. Police also patrolled near Balloon Fiesta Park where they say a lot of drivers like to race and where they also broke up car clubs gathered there.

Police say it led to 115 traffic tickets, three DWI arrests and three felony arrests, including 23-year-old Mohammed Abdul-Wahhab. Police say they tried to pull him over downtown when he fled on his motorcycle onto a bike path, almost hitting someone on their bike.

The police helicopter helped track Abdul-Wahhab and he was arrested for fleeing and having a handgun.

