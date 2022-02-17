ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has been lasering in on illegal use of off-road vehicles since the hit-and-run death of a child outside the River of Lights last year. The City of Albuquerque announced the crackdown operation two months ago after an ATV hit and killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya on Central Ave.

The ATV involved was not legal on paved roads in Albuquerque. Since then, the department says they have issued 10 ATV citations. APD says catching these drivers is sometimes tricky as they can easily flee by getting off the roadways.

A few weeks ago, Sergio Almanza was officially charged for the death of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. Almanza is accused of hitting and killing Pronoy when the boy and his family were leaving the River of Lights in December. He surrendered to U.S. Marshalls at the Mexican border on earlier this month. Almanza is facing six charges, including homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and tampering with evidence.