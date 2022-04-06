ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers have been busy in March handing out traffic tickets. As part of the big push to get people to slow down, APD has been focusing more on traffic enforcement.

In March, they handed out 2,168 citations – 696 of which were for speeding. They also made 56 DWI arrests and five citations for modified exhaust systems. APD says the crackdown will continue seeing as how speeding has become so deadly in the city.

Automatic speeding cameras are also being installed throughout the city with tickets will start going out at the end of the month.