ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Mall was locked down early on Sunday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department says the incident involved a stolen vehicle but hasn’t released any more details.

KRQE News 13 crews caught footage of someone ramming into parked vehicles in the parking lot near Macy’s. Police then blocked in that person, banged on the car windows, and a flashbang went off.

Officials say one person has been taken into custody.