Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

APD continues to seek information after woman fatally shot near park

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they are still trying to find witnesses to the shooting of a 21-year-old woman at a northeast Albuquerque park.

Police say Cayla Campos was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend at Bianchetti Park Friday. Campos’s boyfriend says they witnessed a robbery in progress.

When Campos started to drive away, someone fired shots at her car, kill her. APD says they have not heard from the supposed victims of that robbery but detectives are following up on tips.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss