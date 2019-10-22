APD continues to seek information after woman fatally shot near park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they are still trying to find witnesses to the shooting of a 21-year-old woman at a northeast Albuquerque park.

Police say Cayla Campos was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend at Bianchetti Park Friday. Campos’s boyfriend says they witnessed a robbery in progress.

When Campos started to drive away, someone fired shots at her car, kill her. APD says they have not heard from the supposed victims of that robbery but detectives are following up on tips.