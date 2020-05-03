APD conducts drag racing operation over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on drag racing. The DWI Unit had a drag racing operation Friday and Saturday along the corridor from Eubank to Carlisle focusing on groups driving recklessly and racing along Montgomery.
APD gave out more than 50 citations and made three misdemeanor DWI arrests Friday night during the drag racing operation. Officers were there from Friday night at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday night.
Over the two nights, APD reported:
- 3 misdemeanor DWI arrests
- 1 felony DWI arrest
- 1 felony arrest for a controlled substance
- 1 gun recovered
- 32 speeding citations
- 3 careless driving citations
- 2 reckless driving citation
- 87 other citations
- 4 towed vehicles for other violations
- Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
- Las Cruces Public Schools to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for Class of 2020
- Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide coronavirus update on Monday
- Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
- NM Runners head coach feeling better after health scare