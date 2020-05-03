APD conducts drag racing operation over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on drag racing. The DWI Unit had a drag racing operation Friday and Saturday along the corridor from Eubank to Carlisle focusing on groups driving recklessly and racing along Montgomery.

APD gave out more than 50 citations and made three misdemeanor DWI arrests Friday night during the drag racing operation. Officers were there from Friday night at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday night.

Over the two nights, APD reported: