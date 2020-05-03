APD conducts drag racing operation over the weekend

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on drag racing. The DWI Unit had a drag racing operation Friday and Saturday along the corridor from Eubank to Carlisle focusing on groups driving recklessly and racing along Montgomery.

APD gave out more than 50 citations and made three misdemeanor DWI arrests Friday night during the drag racing operation. Officers were there from Friday night at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday night.

Over the two nights, APD reported:

  • 3 misdemeanor DWI arrests
  • 1 felony DWI arrest
  • 1 felony arrest for a controlled substance
  • 1 gun recovered
  • 32 speeding citations
  • 3 careless driving citations
  • 2 reckless driving citation
  • 87 other citations
  • 4 towed vehicles for other violations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss