APD Chief: Hospitalized officers doing well

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque police chief says two officers hospitalized since Thursday’s police shooting in the foothills are doing well. Officers James Eichel and Mario Verbeck chased a pair of robbers on foot Thursday through an alleyway near Juan Tabo and Mountain.

Police say one of the suspects, 27-year-old James Ramirez, pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, hitting Ofc. Verbeck in the neck above his bulletproof vest and Ofc. Eichel in the forearm. They were both able to fire back at Ramirez.

They also had assistance from APD Ofc. Harry Gunderson and Sgt. Sean Kenny, both were also injured. Chief Harold Medina on Saturday says both Verbeck and Eichel are awake and speaking. He’s thanking the community for the continued support.