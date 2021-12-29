APD chief calls on suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run to turn himself in

Sergio Almanza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police chief is urging the driver of an off-road vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a boy to turn himself in as the reward for his capture continues to increase.

“Mr. Almanza, my message to you is this, we’ve reviewed your social media, we know you too have young children, we know you love your young children, and we’re asking you to do the right thing,” said Chief Harold Medina said in a news release from APD. “You’re reckless actions caused a young child to lose their life, and the parents would like to see justice, just as you would if someone hurt one of your children.”

Sergio Almanza, 27, is accused of speeding through a red light at Central and Tingley and on December 12 hitting and killing Pronoy Bhattacharya and injuring his father. The family was leaving the River of Lughts. Police say Almanza had been drinking before the crash.

On Wednesday, Medina also called on Almanza’s family to work with them saying one of his relatives know where Almanza is. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward that has grown to more than $10,000. If you have any information, call 505-843-STOP.

