ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After several high-profile thefts at city Walgreen stores this summer, Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said the stores have become an easy target for thieves stealing liquor.

Now, the chief of police said he wants the close to 40 stores across the Metro to step up with stronger security measures across the city and said the stores need to hold themselves accountable. “Walgreen’s has to take ownership for their store, for their product, and they have to develop processes which help ensure that their alcohol is not being stolen and is not compounding to a community issue or problems surrounding their locations,” said Chief Medina.

In early July, a group of thieves walked into a Walgreens near Wyoming and San Antonio, then pulled dozens of liquor bottles off the shelves while no one tried to stop them. The suspects in that case have been arrested, but APD says similar crimes still keep happening.

Now, the chief is promising to send a list of recommendations to stores on how to prevent thefts. Some of those big recommendations include locking up alcohol, more cameras, and hiring more security to prevent people from walking away with it. “It is not the responsibility of the Albuquerque Police Department and the taxpayers of the City of Albuquerque to put an officer at every single Walgreens that sells alcohol,” Chief Medina said.

While APD said it’s common for their department to work with retailers on theft, they also say several local stores are “refusing to make simple solutions” to curb theft.